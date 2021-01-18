Phillip Fulmer plans to retire as UT athletic director

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Phillip Fulmer plans to retire as the University of Tennessee athletic director Monday afternoon, according to WVLT and ESPN Sports Analyst Chris Low.

The announcement came as the university announced Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt was fired.

Fulmer, a Hall of Fame coach, served as athletic director for more than three years. The Vols hired Fulmer after removing John Currie from the AD role in December 2017.

Fulmer coached the Vols from 1992 to 2008 with a 152-52 overall record and led UT to the 1998 national title. Fulmer served as an adviser for athletics before taking over as athletic director.

Jeremy Pruitt was fired Monday afternoon, leaving the new athletic director to hire Tennessee’s next football coach. The Vols reportedly fired Pruitt following an internal investigation into football recruiting.

