KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said an investigation is now underway following an officer-involved shooting in Kingsport.

According to TBI, the shooting happened Monday morning.

Officials said the incident involved the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office and the Mount Carmel Police Department.

MEDIA: TBI Agents are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred this morning in Kingsport, involving the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office and Mount Carmel Police Department. @TBILeslie will provide additional details when possible. pic.twitter.com/2qn3edbNGv — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) January 18, 2021

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.