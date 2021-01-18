Tennessee man accused of kidnapping, raping 15-year-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT/WREG) — A West Tennessee man was arrested after being accused of kidnapping a 15-year-old from an apartment complex and raping her for hours on January 10.

The victim told investigators that Christopher Mackey, 35, forced her into a vehicle and drove her to an area hotel where he kept her against her will and raped her for three hours.

According to WREG, the victim told investigators she told the suspect she was 15 and didn’t want to have sex with him, but he refused to listen and prevented her from trying to leave multiple times.

Police charged Mackey with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated rape.

