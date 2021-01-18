Advertisement

Tennessee’s capital among country’s safest, report says

A new report from WalletHub puts Nashville in the top 25 safest capital cities in the United States.
The Nashville, Tenn. skyline is seen Thursday, Nov. 14, 2013. (AP Photo/Joe Howell)
The Nashville, Tenn. skyline is seen Thursday, Nov. 14, 2013. (AP Photo/Joe Howell)
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new report from WalletHub puts Nashville in the top 25 safest capital cities in the United States.

On the list, Nashville lands at 23, just behind Salem, Oregon and Sante Fe, New Mexico.

Source: WalletHub

Music City is sixth among the states recognized for “economic well-being.” However, the report was released just weeks after a man detonated a bomb in downtown Nashville on Christmas Day. Three people were injured, and the suspect died.

The city that took the top spot was Austin, Texas, and the city that took the last was Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

WalletHub said it based the report across “four key dimensions: 1) Affordability, 2) Economic Well-Being, 3) Quality of Education & Health and 4) Quality of Life.”

Read the full report here.

