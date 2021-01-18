Tennessee’s capital among country’s safest, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new report from WalletHub puts Nashville in the top 25 safest capital cities in the United States.

On the list, Nashville lands at 23, just behind Salem, Oregon and Sante Fe, New Mexico.

Music City is sixth among the states recognized for “economic well-being.” However, the report was released just weeks after a man detonated a bomb in downtown Nashville on Christmas Day. Three people were injured, and the suspect died.

The city that took the top spot was Austin, Texas, and the city that took the last was Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

WalletHub said it based the report across “four key dimensions: 1) Affordability, 2) Economic Well-Being, 3) Quality of Education & Health and 4) Quality of Life.”

