Advertisement

Trump to pardon about 100 people on Tuesday

By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 8:07 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - On his final full day in office, President Donald Trump plans to issue around 100 pardons and commutations, according to three people familiar with the matter.

The president will reportedly pardon white collar criminals, high-profile rappers and others on Tuesday.

For now, Trump is not expected to grant himself a pardon.

President Donald Trump is expected to issue about 100 pardons on Tuesday.
President Donald Trump is expected to issue about 100 pardons on Tuesday.(Source: CNN/file)

On Sunday, the White House held a meeting to finalize the list of pardons.

This is the last batch to be made, unless the president decides to grant pardons to controversial allies, members of his family or himself.

The pardons are one of several items the president must complete before his presidency ends on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnson & Johnson says early stage trials show its COVID-19 vaccine creates an immune response...
Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine generates immune response, few side effects, in early trials
Tenn. man arrested in connection with Capitol riot
Tenn. man arrested in connection with Capitol riot
Tenn. contractor charged with theft, accused of taking money for jobs never completed
Tenn. contractor charged with theft, accused of taking money for jobs never completed
119-year-old Bristol church closes its doors
Giraffe Nasha gave birth to her calf Saturday afternoon.
Nashville Zoo giraffe calf dies after mother accidentally steps on her shortly after birth

Latest News

Laura Lacie Read was texting with her family when the messages came to an abrupt stop.
Houston woman reported missing after 1-year-old son found alone in car
Clouds and spotty light showers to some clearing Monday.
Chilly wind with light showers for now
The “Trump Baby” blimp that dogged the president for years will live on at a British museum.
‘Trump Baby’ blimp to live on at UK museum
Laura Lacie Read was texting with her family when the messages came to an abrupt stop.
Family seeks missing Texas woman after her 1-year-old found alone in car
Two dead following overnight shooting at Knoxville lounge