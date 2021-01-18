Two dead following overnight shooting at Knoxville lounge

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said two people are dead following an overnight shooting at a lounge in Knoxville.

KPD officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Mag Lounge on the 2600 block of East Magnolia Avenue around 2:45 a.m. Monday.

According to police, when officers arrived on the scene they discovered a man suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot. The victim was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

While on the scene, police said they were notified of a second gunshot victim who was shot at the same location that had arrived at the Fort Sanders Medical Center. The second victim was later pronounced dead, police said.

An investigation is underway with KPD’s Violent Crimes Unit and Crime Lab personnel.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 865-215-7021 or email violentcrimes@knoxvilletn.gov.

