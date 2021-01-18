Advertisement

Visit National Parks for free on MLK Day

Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Great Smoky Mountains National Park.(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - National Parks across the U.S. will offer fee-free days at national parks throughout 2021, beginning on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Park admission will be waived on Monday. Visitors will still be required to pay fees for camping, transportation, activities and tours.

The National Park Service also offers free or discounted passes for seniors, members of the military, veterans, families of fourth and fifth-grade students and individuals who are disabled.

The park service will offer free admission on the following days throughout 2021:

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnson & Johnson says early stage trials show its COVID-19 vaccine creates an immune response...
Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine generates immune response, few side effects, in early trials
Tenn. man arrested in connection with Capitol riot
Tenn. man arrested in connection with Capitol riot
119-year-old Bristol church closes its doors
Tenn. contractor charged with theft, accused of taking money for jobs never completed
Tenn. contractor charged with theft, accused of taking money for jobs never completed
Two dead following overnight shooting at Knoxville lounge

Latest News

Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt watches the first half of an NCAA college football game...
Jeremy Pruitt fired as Tennessee head football coach
Guarding the Capitol
Law enforcement guarded Tenn. Capitol after warning about potential armed protest
Latest COVID-19 data 12/14
COVID death toll surpasses 400 in Knox Co.
According to officials, 56-year-old Lisa Eisenhart was arrested Saturday by FBI agents.
Mother of Capitol riot zip-tie suspect arrested
(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh File)
$150K winning lottery ticket sold in East Tennessee