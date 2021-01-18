Visit National Parks for free on MLK Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - National Parks across the U.S. will offer fee-free days at national parks throughout 2021, beginning on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Park admission will be waived on Monday. Visitors will still be required to pay fees for camping, transportation, activities and tours.

The National Park Service also offers free or discounted passes for seniors, members of the military, veterans, families of fourth and fifth-grade students and individuals who are disabled.

The park service will offer free admission on the following days throughout 2021:

