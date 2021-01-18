Advertisement

Vols react to Tennessee firing Jeremy Pruitt

By Alivia Harris
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee fired Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt Monday afternoon. The announcement comes after a weeks-long investigation into potential recruiting violations in the program.

Pruitt finishes his head coaching tenure with a 16-19 record.

Incoming, current and former UT football players too to social media to react to the news:

Former UT linebacker Daniel Bituli did not seem happy about UT’s decision to part ways with Pruitt in a post on Twitter as the news broke.

Defensive lineman Darel Middleton kept a positive attitude, stating while he doesn’t get it, he is still, “locked in with my brothers regardless.”

Many players seemed shocked and in disagreement about the news of Pruitt’s firing:

