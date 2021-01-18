Vols react to Tennessee firing Jeremy Pruitt

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee fired Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt Monday afternoon. The announcement comes after a weeks-long investigation into potential recruiting violations in the program.

Pruitt finishes his head coaching tenure with a 16-19 record.

Incoming, current and former UT football players too to social media to react to the news:

Former UT linebacker Daniel Bituli did not seem happy about UT’s decision to part ways with Pruitt in a post on Twitter as the news broke.

Defensive lineman Darel Middleton kept a positive attitude, stating while he doesn’t get it, he is still, “locked in with my brothers regardless.”

I’m locked in with my brothers regardless. 💪🏾 — Darel E. Middleton (@Darel__) January 18, 2021

Many players seemed shocked and in disagreement about the news of Pruitt’s firing:

Volnation are we cursed ? — Jonathan Kongbo (@King_Kongbo) January 18, 2021

Wow.. didn’t expect that this morning — Jonathan Kongbo (@King_Kongbo) January 18, 2021

😔 — LaTrell Bumphus (@LBumphus) January 18, 2021

why — Brian Maurer (@maurerera_2) January 18, 2021

Make no sense 👎🏾 — Martavius French (@ypcfrenchie) January 18, 2021

I really wanna believe that. I remember when CJP came in my senior year it seemed so promising (we got after it). At this point the programs paying for somebody’s sins. https://t.co/qVT63OTlUV — Jonathan Kongbo (@King_Kongbo) January 18, 2021

