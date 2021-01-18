Vols react to Tennessee firing Jeremy Pruitt
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee fired Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt Monday afternoon. The announcement comes after a weeks-long investigation into potential recruiting violations in the program.
Pruitt finishes his head coaching tenure with a 16-19 record.
Incoming, current and former UT football players too to social media to react to the news:
Former UT linebacker Daniel Bituli did not seem happy about UT’s decision to part ways with Pruitt in a post on Twitter as the news broke.
Defensive lineman Darel Middleton kept a positive attitude, stating while he doesn’t get it, he is still, “locked in with my brothers regardless.”
Many players seemed shocked and in disagreement about the news of Pruitt’s firing:
