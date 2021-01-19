Breezy this week with two chances at rain

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Yes, it’s a week away, but our team of meteorologists is already following the next WVLT First Alert Day. That’s for rain, really heavy at times next Monday.

In the meantime, we’re pretty mild and breezy.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Did you enjoy the breeze racing in on a south wind? It came behind the sprinkles that, as anticipated, really didn’t amount to much early Tuesday. Sunshine and a warming wind helped raise temperatures well above the mid-January average.

With a clear sky for a couple hours after dusk, temps will plummet to the middle 30s to near 40° before midnight. What stalls fog and a bitter Wednesday morning is a thin band of clouds. Nothing comes out of the clouds - no rain or snow - but it halts the falling temperatures.

We recover the sunshine but gain a cold breeze Wednesday. The actual afternoon high temp drops, and the wind chill slices off another 5-10°.

Scattered rain to spotty snow in the higher elevations, moves in Wednesday night. We’re now aimed at a 60% coverage of our area in mostly rain to start Thursday, with a low of 34 degrees, then a high of 48 degrees and showers tapering off in the afternoon. Rainfall potential is closer to a quarter to a half an inch total.

This is wrapping faster now, so that gives us some afternoon clearing Friday and a high near 50 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday is gorgeous but chilly. Sunday brings clouds first and then some light rain by night.

The rain really picks up intensity and coverage by Monday and Monday night. Instead of cooling, we’re substantially warmer Monday and Tuesday. We have a WVLT First Alert for Monday, as we monitor for the potential for an inch or more of rainfall.

