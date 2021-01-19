Advertisement

Camera found in girls’ bathroom at Tenn. Premier Athletics

By Lauren Meyers
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 4:37 PM EST
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WVLT)-Franklin Police Department said they’re investigating after a GoPro camera was found inside a girls’ bathroom at Premier Athletics in Franklin.

According to a release, the facility’s general manager found the hidden camera and turned it in on Thursday.

WTVF reported, Franklin police said the camera has been linked to an employee of the business and charges are forthcoming.

Investigators said they are reviewing video that was captured and stored on the camera and are working with management to identify the victims.

Detectives said parents will be notified and contacted by police.

If you have any information contact Franklin Police at concern@franklintn.gov.

Copyright 2021 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.

