Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon 2021 rescehduled to fall

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 2021 Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon has been postponed to the fall of 2021 due to a surge of COVID-19 cases in Tennessee.

The 17th annual race was rescheduled “out of an abundance of caution” and “potential restrictions on public gatherings.”

The race along with all events originally scheduled for the weekend of March 27-28 will now happen in the fall. Organizers said they are currently working with the City of Knoxville and state officials to confirm the 2021 scheduling and plan a safe in-person race in the fall. A new date has not yet been set.

“We are dedicated to providing opportunities for East Tennesseans and visitors to our community to set and achieve personal fitness goals,” said Jason Altman, race director of the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon. “As part of that commitment, we must prioritize the health and safety of participants and volunteers amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. We also want to ensure a reliably scheduled and managed event, as is within our abilities, to continue to execute the region’s premier road race event at the top quality that our participants and supporters expect from the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon.”

Everyone who deferred registration from 2020 to the 2021 Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon will be able to participate in the fall event as planned. Once specific dates are confirmed, race participants will be contacted by the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon via email with all related registration options.

New participants also can register for the fall race online.

“In the meantime, we encourage you to keep moving – whether walking, jogging or running, now is the time to set goals for the fall race and work toward them. We can’t wait to gather together again in the fall and make the 17th annual Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon our best race weekend yet,” Altman said.

