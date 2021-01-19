Advertisement

“Death” spray-painted on Knox County Health Department

Officials from the Knox County Health Department said during a Tuesday press conference that the downtown building was vandalized over the weekend.
The KCHD building was spray-painted with the word "DEATH" over the weekend, officials said. The...
The KCHD building was spray-painted with the word "DEATH" over the weekend, officials said. The vandalism has since been removed.(WVLT)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials from the Knox County Health Department said during a Tuesday press conference that the downtown building was vandalized over the weekend.

According to a police report, the rear door to the building had “DEATH” spray-painted on it. A caller reached out to police about the vandalism Monday night.

The police report also said that “there were other vandalisms that did occur overnight which may be associated with this report.”

“Death” was also spray-painted in black along the side of the garage of Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon’s home and reported Sunday evening.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

