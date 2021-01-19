Developer shares why they hope to rezone area near Knoxville greenway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An attorney for Oliver Smith Realty & Development company shared a statement on behalf of the development company explaining why rezoning of the area near the Saint Andrews community has recently come about.

The statement says in part: “There is no present or foreseeable demand for office or office developments on the site. However, there is high demand and present need for housing.”

Members of the Saint Andrew community have started an online petition with over 2,000 signatures to stop the rezoning of the area from office to residential zoning.

Oliver Smith and his attorney continue to share in the statement the preservation of the Jean Teague Greenway by stating: “The greenway is an easement and will remain undisturbed.”

The full statement is below:

The possible rezoning is set to go to council on January 26th for its first reading.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.