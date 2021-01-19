Do all football programs do what UT coach did? Former player says ‘probably’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Monday, it was revealed that the University of Tennessee parted ways with head coach Jeremy Pruitt amid an investigation into recruiting practices. Nine other staffers exited with Pruitt, including two assistant coaches. Also retiring is Athletic Directer Phillip Fulmer.

The probe into recruiting violations has been ongoing for weeks, and UT Chancellor Donde Plowman called the revelations made in the investigations “stunning” during a press conference Monday afternoon.

Plowman’s strong words during the conference have prompted questions about the violations. WVLT Sports correspondent Mark Packer spoke with three former Vols, Fred White, Troy Fleming and Jayson Swain, and asked them “Do all university football programs do what the UT coach and staff has been accused of?”

Swain said, “Probably, but it’s not about not doing what everybody else is doing. It’s, you know, not getting caught. Quite frankly, you look at LSU, and they still have Will Wade coaching...you look at all the programs across the country that has been mentioned as breaking NCAA rules, those coaches are still coaching because they have not gotten caught,” he said.

Wade was reinstated at LSU as head basketball coach after a Yahoo report about leaked excerpts of an FBI wiretap that captured Wade speaking with a person convicted of funneling illegal payments to the families of college basketball recruits.

“That’s part of it. If you’re going to break the rules, you gotta make sure you don’t get yourself in trouble,” Swain said. “Jeremy Pruitt, and his assistant coaches, and people in this program didn’t do a good job of that.”

Pruitt was fired for cause, meaning he will not receive a buyout.

