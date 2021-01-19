Advertisement

Dolly Parton celebrates 75th birthday, wishes for ‘more kindness’

FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2019 file photo, Dolly Parton performs at the 53rd annual CMA Awards in...
FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2019 file photo, Dolly Parton performs at the 53rd annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn.(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton celebrated her 75th birthday Tuesday, January 19.

The East Tennessee country legend said her birthday wish for this year, “is a call for kindness.”

“We can’t just hope for a brighter day, we have to work for a brighter day,” Parton said. “Love too often gets buried in a world of hurt and fear. So today, January 19th, let’s get to unearthing love.”

Say Happy Birthday to the queen! Dolly Parton turns 75 today.

Posted by WVLT on Tuesday, January 19, 2021

Parton said she is celebrating her birthday this year quietly so she can stay close to loved ones, count her blessings and think about what the new year will bring.

Parton urged everyone, in celebration of her birthday, to do something kind today.

“If you want to donate to your favorite cause, then donate. If you want to give an old friend a call during these lonely times, give them a call,” Parton said. “If you can safely volunteer, then raise your hand to do so. If you decide that today is the day you get a dog, then run down to the shelter and find your new buddy. The choices are limitless.”

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnson & Johnson says early stage trials show its COVID-19 vaccine creates an immune response...
Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine generates immune response, few side effects, in early trials
Tennessee Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt is seen during the third quarter of a game between Tennessee...
Jeremy Pruitt fired as Tennessee head football coach, acting head coach named
Jeremy Pruitt responds after termination
Victims identified following fatal shooting at Knoxville lounge
A man accused of stabbing his mother to death was arrested after an hours-long standoff with...
North Carolina mom identifies son as her killer before dying

Latest News

The KCHD building was spray-painted with the word "DEATH" over the weekend, officials said. The...
“Death” spray-painted on Knox County Health Department
Tennessee State University / (TSU)
TSU band to participate in Inauguration celebration
Food City /
Tennessee grocers hoping to be included in higher phase for COVID-19 vaccines
During the special session, lawmakers were asked to discuss issues surrounding learning,...
Tennessee lawmakers say TCAP won’t count for 2020-21 school year