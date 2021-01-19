Dolly Parton celebrates 75th birthday, wishes for ‘more kindness’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton celebrated her 75th birthday Tuesday, January 19.

The East Tennessee country legend said her birthday wish for this year, “is a call for kindness.”

“We can’t just hope for a brighter day, we have to work for a brighter day,” Parton said. “Love too often gets buried in a world of hurt and fear. So today, January 19th, let’s get to unearthing love.”

Parton said she is celebrating her birthday this year quietly so she can stay close to loved ones, count her blessings and think about what the new year will bring.

Parton urged everyone, in celebration of her birthday, to do something kind today.

“If you want to donate to your favorite cause, then donate. If you want to give an old friend a call during these lonely times, give them a call,” Parton said. “If you can safely volunteer, then raise your hand to do so. If you decide that today is the day you get a dog, then run down to the shelter and find your new buddy. The choices are limitless.”

