FBI investigating Humvee stolen from California military facility

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(AP) -The FBI and agencies in Southern California are investigating the theft of a military Humvee.

Investigators say the vehicle was stolen around 8 a.m. Friday from a military facility in Los Angeles. It is green camouflage in color and has the battalion number, 40th BSB, on the back left side.

The Humvee that was stolen was “up-armored,” according to officials, meaning it had been upgraded and is considered a combat vehicle. They say the Humvee is worth about $120,000.

Theft from a military facility, which is considered government property, violates federal law and if someone is found guilty they could be sentenced to up to ten years in federal prison.

The FBI is offering a reward up to $10,000 for information leading to the recovery of the Humvee.

