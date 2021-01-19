Advertisement

Hall of Fame Pitcher Don Sutton Dies at 75

Milwaukee Brewer Don Sutton shown, March, 1984. (AP Photo/Steve Pyle)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Hall of Fame Pitcher Don Sutton has died at the age of 75 Monday.

Sutton’s son, Daron Sutton, announced the news Tuesday night of his fathers passing:

“Saddened to share that my dad passed away in his sleep last night. He worked as hard as anyone I’ve ever known and he treated those he encountered with great respect...and he took me to work a lot. For all these things, I am very grateful. Rest In Peace.”

The Sports Illustrated reported, Sutton went 324-256 in his career and struck out more than 3,500 batters.

Sutton began his career as part of a loaded Dodgers’ rotation, also featuring Hall of Famers Sandy Koufax and Don Drysdale, and helped Los Angeles win the NL pennant in his first season.

After starring for the Dodgers, Sutton pitched for the Brewers, Athletics, Angles and Astors.

He finished off his career at age 43 by returning to the Dodgers.

Sutton was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1998.

Sutton was one of the faces of the Braves’ TV broadcasts in the 1990′s and early 2000′s and, alongside Jim Powell, his voice went hand in hand with Braves baseball on the Braves Radio Network.

