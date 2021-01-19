KCSO mourns loss of officer who died from COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of its own.

According to KCSO, Warrants Officer Toby Keiser died after a battle with COVID-19 on Monday.

Keiser had recently rejoined Knox County Sheriff’s Office in the Warrants Unit after previously retiring. During his career, Keiser became one of the first mounted patrolmen in the agency.

Keiser also served in the United States Military where he received an honorable discharge.

“There’s no doubt he’s left a lasting impact on the many men and women that he mentored throughout the years but the fondest memories will be those celebrated not just as colleagues or brothers and sisters in blue but as life long friends,” KCSO said in a post on Facebook. “Rest In Peace, Sir. We’ll take it from here.”

