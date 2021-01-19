Knoxville church hoping to shed light on Black Lives Matter movement

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Monday, Members of the Church of the Savior in Knoxville gathered together after having their Black Lives Matter sign torn down from outside the church.

Pastor John Gill spoke about the need for racial equality and explained the Black Lives Matter movement from a theological perspective.

“God loves everybody, but not everybody is cared for in the same way in our society. Not everybody has the same access and rights that everybody has,” says Gill.

Just last month, the Knoxville City Council passed a resolution, looking to recognize the racism in the city’s past with the hopes of creating a task force to tackle disparity within the city’s Black community.

The pastor of the predominantly white church says he isn’t sure if they will replace the sign for a third time, but they are thinking of other ways to spread their solidarity with the movement.

“We just think it’s very important for white people, and particularly white churches in our country to speak up and to stand with those who declare Black Lives Matter just as much as other lives,” says Gill.

Pastor Gill says the BLM banner was first taken down and thrown in the parking lot back in September. And again over MLK weekend.

Parishioners like David Kline who attended the brief ceremony says he hopes others will better understand the meaning of the motto.

“Black people are just as much human beings as anyone else. That they are just as beautiful and have just as much value. I would hope that they hear Dr. King’s message that racism is a form of your own dehumanization.”

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.