Advertisement

Looking for a job? TBI is hiring

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is hiring
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is hiring(TBI)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 7:06 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking to hire several new employees.

According to a release, TBI has six open positions to fill. All of the positions are based out of Nashville.

The available jobs include:

  • Forensic Technician
  • Network Ops Administrator
  • Systems Administrator
  • Criminal History Examiner
  • CJIS Support Specialist

You can read detailed job descriptions for each available position and learn more about how to apply through the TBI website.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnson & Johnson says early stage trials show its COVID-19 vaccine creates an immune response...
Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine generates immune response, few side effects, in early trials
Tennessee Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt is seen during the third quarter of a game between Tennessee...
Jeremy Pruitt fired as Tennessee head football coach, acting head coach named
Tenn. man arrested in connection with Capitol riot
Tenn. man arrested in connection with Capitol riot
Two dead following overnight shooting at Knoxville lounge
119-year-old Bristol church closes its doors

Latest News

Do all football programs do what UT coach did? Former player says probably
Do all football programs do what UT coach did? Former player says probably
On Monday, it was revealed that the University of Tennessee parted ways with head coach Jeremy...
Do all football programs do what UT coach did? Former player says ‘probably’
People work to salvage items Tuesday, March 3, 2020, near Cookeville, Tenn. Tornadoes ripped...
Severe weather caused nearly $4 billion in damage in Tennessee, report says
The Nashville, Tenn. skyline is seen Thursday, Nov. 14, 2013. (AP Photo/Joe Howell)
Tennessee’s capital among country’s safest, report says