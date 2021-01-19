Looking for a job? TBI is hiring

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking to hire several new employees.

According to a release, TBI has six open positions to fill. All of the positions are based out of Nashville.

The available jobs include:

Forensic Technician

Network Ops Administrator

Systems Administrator

Criminal History Examiner

CJIS Support Specialist

You can read detailed job descriptions for each available position and learn more about how to apply through the TBI website.

