Looking for a job? TBI is hiring
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 7:06 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking to hire several new employees.
According to a release, TBI has six open positions to fill. All of the positions are based out of Nashville.
The available jobs include:
- Forensic Technician
- Network Ops Administrator
- Systems Administrator
- Criminal History Examiner
- CJIS Support Specialist
You can read detailed job descriptions for each available position and learn more about how to apply through the TBI website.
