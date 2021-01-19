Advertisement

Man catches more than 20,000 pounds of carp in Middle Tenn. lake

More than 20,000 pounds of carp caught in Kentucky Lake
More than 20,000 pounds of carp caught in Kentucky Lake
By Megan Sadler
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 10:07 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Tenn. (WVLT) - One man caught more than 20,000 pounds of carp in a Middle Tennessee lake, according to his post on Facebook.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency shared the post by Neil Matlock saying, “#waroncarp Good haul Neil Matlock!”

Matlock said the fish were caught in the Kentucky Lake.

Asian Carp is an invasive species of fish that TWRA uses many methods to remove from bodies of water across the state. However, they’re not yet known to be established in East Tennessee.

Anyone who catches a carp in East Tennessee is asked to save the fish by putting it on ice and contact TWRA immediately or take a photo of the fish and email it to ans.twra@tn.gov.

Matlock reported catching a total of 24,626 pounds of carp on January 14.

