More than 250 dogs rescued, hundreds of animal bones discovered on East Tenn. property

GRUNDY COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than 250 dogs were rescued from a property in Grundy County and more than one hundred animals were found deceased, according to an East Tennessee non-profit animal rescue group.

In a post on Facebook, the rescue group Dogs on Borrowed Time described the scene as a “boneyard” with “hundreds of deceased animals.”

Photos captured by the rescue group showed hundreds of animal bones and trash scattered throughout the property.

“Today is the first time in my life I have literally been standing in a boneyard,” Treena Kilgore with Dogs On Borrowed Time said. “So many more bones were found. Hundreds of deceased animals on this property. I can’t even begin to explain the smell. My eyes and throat are on fire tonight from breathing all this mess in for two days.”

Nearly 100 photos on the group’s Facebook page showed the “disturbing” discovery on the property.

On Sunday, there were still five dogs left on the property that the rescue group is attempting to capture.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation is underway but has not confirmed any arrests connected to the discovery.

