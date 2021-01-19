Advertisement

More than 250 dogs rescued, hundreds of animal bones discovered on East Tenn. property

On Sunday, there were still five dogs left on the property that the rescue group is attempting...
On Sunday, there were still five dogs left on the property that the rescue group is attempting to capture.(Dogs on Borrowed Time)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRUNDY COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than 250 dogs were rescued from a property in Grundy County and more than one hundred animals were found deceased, according to an East Tennessee non-profit animal rescue group.

In a post on Facebook, the rescue group Dogs on Borrowed Time described the scene as a “boneyard” with “hundreds of deceased animals.”

Photos captured by the rescue group showed hundreds of animal bones and trash scattered throughout the property.

“Today is the first time in my life I have literally been standing in a boneyard,” Treena Kilgore with Dogs On Borrowed Time said. “So many more bones were found. Hundreds of deceased animals on this property. I can’t even begin to explain the smell. My eyes and throat are on fire tonight from breathing all this mess in for two days.”

Nearly 100 photos on the group’s Facebook page showed the “disturbing” discovery on the property.

Grundy County, TN Hoarding Case Over 250 Dogs & Puppies RESCUED These pictures speak loud and clear as to the hell...

Posted by Dogs On Borrowed Time on Sunday, January 17, 2021

On Sunday, there were still five dogs left on the property that the rescue group is attempting to capture.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation is underway but has not confirmed any arrests connected to the discovery.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnson & Johnson says early stage trials show its COVID-19 vaccine creates an immune response...
Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine generates immune response, few side effects, in early trials
Tennessee Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt is seen during the third quarter of a game between Tennessee...
Jeremy Pruitt fired as Tennessee head football coach, acting head coach named
Jeremy Pruitt responds after termination
Victims identified following fatal shooting at Knoxville lounge
A man accused of stabbing his mother to death was arrested after an hours-long standoff with...
North Carolina mom identifies son as her killer before dying

Latest News

Source: (WVLT)
Morristown Police accepting applications for patrol officers
Victims identified following fatal shooting at Knoxville lounge
The stands sit empty as drivers prepare for the start of a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at...
Bristol Motor Speedway serves as COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru
Latest COVID-19 data 12/14
COVID death toll, active cases continues to rise in Knox Co.