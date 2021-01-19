Morristown Police accepting applications for patrol officers

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Morristown Police Department is currently accepting applications for patrol officers.

Applications will be accepted until January 29th and testing will begin on February 8.

“Join our team and help make a positive impact on your community,” MPD said in a release.

To apply, download an application under the Police section of the City of Morristown web page or visit the City Center at 100 West 1st North Street Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

