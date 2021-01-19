Advertisement

Morristown Police accepting applications for patrol officers

Source: (WVLT)
Source: (WVLT)(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Morristown Police Department is currently accepting applications for patrol officers.

Applications will be accepted until January 29th and testing will begin on February 8.

“Join our team and help make a positive impact on your community,” MPD said in a release.

To apply, download an application under the Police section of the City of Morristown web page or visit the City Center at 100 West 1st North Street Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnson & Johnson says early stage trials show its COVID-19 vaccine creates an immune response...
Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine generates immune response, few side effects, in early trials
Tennessee Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt is seen during the third quarter of a game between Tennessee...
Jeremy Pruitt fired as Tennessee head football coach, acting head coach named
Jeremy Pruitt responds after termination
Victims identified following fatal shooting at Knoxville lounge
A man accused of stabbing his mother to death was arrested after an hours-long standoff with...
North Carolina mom identifies son as her killer before dying

Latest News

Victims identified following fatal shooting at Knoxville lounge
The stands sit empty as drivers prepare for the start of a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at...
Bristol Motor Speedway serves as COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru
On Sunday, there were still five dogs left on the property that the rescue group is attempting...
More than 250 dogs rescued, hundreds of animal bones discovered on East Tenn. property
Latest COVID-19 data 12/14
COVID death toll, active cases continues to rise in Knox Co.