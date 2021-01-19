NCAA announces March Madness preliminary round dates

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The NCAA announced March Madness preliminary round dates Tuesday afternoon.

The first four games of the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship will begin on Tuesday, March 18.

As previously announced, the NCAA is giving Indiana an exclusive ticket to showcase March Madness and the basketball-crazed state can’t wait to take center stage this spring.

The NCAA announced that its showcase event — the Division I men’s basketball tournament, all 67 games of it — will be played entirely in or near Indianapolis. The hope is to limit the possibility that the coronavirus pandemic cancels the wildly popular and lucrative tournament for a second consecutive season.

Indy was already scheduled to host the Final Four and it didn’t take long for the city to emerge as the favorite.

Mackey Arena in West Lafayette and Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington will each host two First Four games and will join Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum and Lucas Oil Stadium as hosts of first-round games Friday and Saturday, March 19 and 20.

According to the NCAA, the four venues in Indianapolis will serve as sites for the remainder of the championship, including second-round games Sunday and Monday, March 21 and 22.

Viewers can watch the first- and second-round games on TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV.

According to the NCAA, the Sweet 16 will be played at Bankers Life Fieldhouse and Hinkle Fieldhouse on Saturday and Sunday, March 27 and 28, with each of the eight games getting its own television window. All Sweet 16 games will be played at separate times this year.

