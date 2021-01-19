New restaurant opens at Tanger Outlets

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Next time you are shopping at Tanger Outlets, there will be a new food option available to you.

Squisito Too is a build-your-own pasta, pizza and sub shop. It opened Tuesday, and is the first expansion into Tennessee.

While the restaurant promises to get your food quickly, the options may make you take a little while to choose.

“We have subs, we have wraps and there’s really no wait time,” said Melissa Messick, with Squisito Too. “By the time we build your pizza, it takes five minutes tops.”

The new restaurant is near the front of Tanger Outlets, around Kay Jewelers and has to-go parking for easy pickup.

