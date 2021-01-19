Advertisement

No. 25 Lady Vols to host No. 13 Kentucky Sunday

Lady Vols head coach Kellie Harper
Lady Vols head coach Kellie Harper(Randy Sartin | Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Southeastern Conference announced a schedule change for the Lady Vols on January 24.

The Lady Vols will now play No. 13 Kentucky at 2 p.m. at Thompson-Boling Arena. The two teams were originally set to meet on Jan. 3, but the game was postponed due to COVID-19 issues.

The home game replaces a previously-scheduled road game for UT on Sunday at Vanderbilt. The Commodores have elected not to continue their 2020-21 season due to COVID-19 related circumstances, opt-outs and injuries.

All tickets currently issued for the Kentucky game (season and single) will remain valid for the newly-scheduled game on January 24. The Tennessee Athletic Ticket Office is able to update the event date and scan date linked to the barcode.

Fans who have their ticket downloaded to their Apple Wallet or an Android-based Wallet App will need to re-add the ticket to your wallet app to use on January 24, 2021, as the wallet app archived the original ticket based on the original date.

Single-game tickets to the game will be available on AllVols.com and also available for walk-up sales starting on Sunday at noon at the Thompson-Boling Arena ticket windows.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnson & Johnson says early stage trials show its COVID-19 vaccine creates an immune response...
Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine generates immune response, few side effects, in early trials
Tennessee Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt is seen during the third quarter of a game between Tennessee...
Jeremy Pruitt fired as Tennessee head football coach, acting head coach named
Jeremy Pruitt responds after termination
Two dead following overnight shooting at Knoxville lounge
Phillip Fulmer plans to retire as UT athletic director

Latest News

Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon 2021 rescehduled to fall
Vanderbilt women’s basketball ends season because of COVID concerns, injuries
Some afternoon sunshine Tuesday
Warmer today, with wind and spotty showers
Davis Josephus, 20, was charged with murder and related offenses in the death Wednesday night...
1 charged with murder in death of man shot walking dog