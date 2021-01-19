No. 25 Lady Vols to host No. 13 Kentucky Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Southeastern Conference announced a schedule change for the Lady Vols on January 24.

The Lady Vols will now play No. 13 Kentucky at 2 p.m. at Thompson-Boling Arena. The two teams were originally set to meet on Jan. 3, but the game was postponed due to COVID-19 issues.

The home game replaces a previously-scheduled road game for UT on Sunday at Vanderbilt. The Commodores have elected not to continue their 2020-21 season due to COVID-19 related circumstances, opt-outs and injuries.

All tickets currently issued for the Kentucky game (season and single) will remain valid for the newly-scheduled game on January 24. The Tennessee Athletic Ticket Office is able to update the event date and scan date linked to the barcode.

Fans who have their ticket downloaded to their Apple Wallet or an Android-based Wallet App will need to re-add the ticket to your wallet app to use on January 24, 2021, as the wallet app archived the original ticket based on the original date.

Single-game tickets to the game will be available on AllVols.com and also available for walk-up sales starting on Sunday at noon at the Thompson-Boling Arena ticket windows.

