Predominantly white church urges members to consider BLM movement

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Members of the Church of the Savior in Knoxville are asking members of the community to think deeper about the term ‘Black Lives Matter’.

The predominantly white church previously had their Black Lives Matter sign taken down outside on the church lawn.

Pastor John Gill spoke about the need for racial equality and explained the Black Lives Matter movement from a theological perspective, stating that God loves everyone, but not everyone is treated fairly in our society.

“The anger that seems to be evoked by this statement ‘Black Lives Matter’ I would encourage anyone who feels that kind of anger to that statement to reflect on that, and where it’s coming from and why they feel so strongly about that,” says Gill.

Parishioners at the church say the motto is not saying other races and ethnicities don’t matter but suggests throughout years that African Americans have not been treated justly.

“Not just, you know simply saying ‘oh, all people are equal end of story’. I respect everyone but doing the work to make sure our schools, our institutions, the courts, the police system and all of these things actually treat everyone as if they’re equal and as if they’re full citizens within our country,” shared Erin Bicknese.

“The value, the beauty, and the humanity of our brothers and sisters that has so often been suppressed, so often been purged from history and so often been violently subject to the politics and cultural realities of white supremacy in America and we’re here to take a stand against that,” says, David Kline.

Pastor Gill says he hopes all churches will join in on the movement, especially other predominantly white congregations.

