Sevierville man arrested in connection to death threat at Knoxville mayor’s home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department announced a suspect was arrested in connection to a threat that was spray-painted on the side of a detached garage at Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon’s home.

Police said Christopher Greg Fortner, of Sevierville, was identified as the suspect in connection the word “Death” which was discovered srpay-painted in black at Kincannon’s home January 17.

A witness told police he spotted a man who walked out from behind the garage. He and the mayor confronted the suspect, who fled.

On January 19, around noon, police said they responded to the Food City on Western Avenue in reference to a suspicious person matching Fortner’s description. KPD said they tried to take the man, identified as Fortner, into custody and he briefly resisted before being taken into custody.

KPD said Fortner was charged with vandalism and resisting arrest. Additional charges could be coming as the investigation continues.

“The Knoxville Police Department would like to commend the actions of two City of Knoxville employees for their assistance in locating the suspect. On Tuesday afternoon, prior to police arrival at the scene, two Public Service employees observed an individual acting strangely in the parking. The employees recognized that the suspect and his vehicle matched the description that was provided in previous news reports. At that point, the Public Service workers called for police assistance. The KPD is grateful to these two city employees for their vigilance and assistance to aid the KPD in its efforts to locate the suspect,” KPD said.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.