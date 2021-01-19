Advertisement

Sevierville man arrested in connection to death threat at Knoxville mayor’s home

The Knoxville Police Department announced a suspect was arrested in connection to a threat that was spray-painted on the side of a detached garage at Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon’s home.
The suspect is believed to be driving an older model white Toyota Camry with Tennessee tags.
The suspect is believed to be driving an older model white Toyota Camry with Tennessee tags.(KPD)
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department announced a suspect was arrested in connection to a threat that was spray-painted on the side of a detached garage at Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon’s home.

Police said Christopher Greg Fortner, of Sevierville, was identified as the suspect in connection the word “Death” which was discovered srpay-painted in black at Kincannon’s home January 17.

A witness told police he spotted a man who walked out from behind the garage. He and the mayor confronted the suspect, who fled.

On January 19, around noon, police said they responded to the Food City on Western Avenue in reference to a suspicious person matching Fortner’s description. KPD said they tried to take the man, identified as Fortner, into custody and he briefly resisted before being taken into custody.

KPD said Fortner was charged with vandalism and resisting arrest. Additional charges could be coming as the investigation continues.

“The Knoxville Police Department would like to commend the actions of two City of Knoxville employees for their assistance in locating the suspect. On Tuesday afternoon, prior to police arrival at the scene, two Public Service employees observed an individual acting strangely in the parking. The employees recognized that the suspect and his vehicle matched the description that was provided in previous news reports. At that point, the Public Service workers called for police assistance. The KPD is grateful to these two city employees for their vigilance and assistance to aid the KPD in its efforts to locate the suspect,” KPD said.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnson & Johnson says early stage trials show its COVID-19 vaccine creates an immune response...
Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine generates immune response, few side effects, in early trials
Tennessee Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt is seen during the third quarter of a game between Tennessee...
Jeremy Pruitt fired as Tennessee head football coach, acting head coach named
More than 20,000 pounds of carp caught in Kentucky Lake
Man catches more than 20,000 pounds of carp in Middle Tenn. lake
Jeremy Pruitt responds after termination
Victims identified following fatal shooting at Knoxville lounge

Latest News

From the Tennessee Air National Guard and William
Breezy this week with two chances at rain
FBI investigating Humvee stolen from California military facility
FBI investigating Humvee stolen from California military facility
Camera found in girls bathroom at Tenn. Premier Athletics
Camera found in girls’ bathroom at Tenn. Premier Athletics
A man and a girl wear masks as they stop to hear a band outside a music venue Monday, June 29,...
Coronavirus cases surpass 685,000 in Tennessee