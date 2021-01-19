Advertisement

Sick of 2021? Just Scream! hotline offers relief

Just Scream! is a hotline that lets you scream into your phone.
Just Scream! is a hotline that lets you scream into your phone.(Just Scream! via CNN Newsource)
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you’ve been screaming on the inside for the last few months, now you can do it out loud for all the world to hear.

Just Scream! is a hotline that lets you scream into your phone.

You call the number, scream as loud as you want, for as long as you want, and then hang up. Your call is recorded and saved on the Just Scream! website.

According to the Just Scream! website, personal numbers are not stored.

Elementary school teacher Chris Gollmar created the project to help people reduce their stress.

The hotline was launched just before Election Day and since then Gollmar says he’s gotten more than 70,000 phone calls.

If you want to participate, you’ll have to act fast. The hotline will stop accepting calls on Jan. 21.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnson & Johnson says early stage trials show its COVID-19 vaccine creates an immune response...
Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine generates immune response, few side effects, in early trials
Tennessee Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt is seen during the third quarter of a game between Tennessee...
Jeremy Pruitt fired as Tennessee head football coach, acting head coach named
Jeremy Pruitt responds after termination
Two dead following overnight shooting at Knoxville lounge
Phillip Fulmer plans to retire as UT athletic director

Latest News

Dimitri and Shekeria Cash are missing from Greece, N.Y.
Amber Alert issued for 2 abducted siblings in NY
FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2019 file photo, former Fed Chair Janet Yellen speaks with FOX Business...
Pandemic support at center of Yellen confirmation hearing
Lady Vols head coach Kellie Harper
No. 25 Lady Vols to host No. 13 Kentucky Sunday
Greece Police Chief Andrew P. Forsythe said two men broke into a foster home and took two...
2 children abducted from NY foster home, police chief says
The New York Mets have fired their general manager.
Mets fire GM after he sent explicit texts to female reporter