Tenn. bakery with special needs employees receive surprise from Barstool owner Dave Portnoy

Tennessee bakery with special needs employees gets sweet boost from Barstool Fund
Tennessee bakery with special needs employees gets sweet boost from Barstool Fund(Sweet Jordan's Bakery)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PARIS, Tenn. (WVLT) -A Tennessee bakery with special needs employees received a sweet surprise from Barstool owner Dave Portnoy.

Sweet Jordan’s Bakery and Café in Paris received a call from Portnoy of The Barstool Fund Saturday, Jan. 16.

In an Instagram post Saturday, Portnoy told the owners of the bakery that the fund would cover the expenses so the business can remain afloat.

Bakery owner Tommie St. John could not hide her emotions when she got the call from Portnoy.

“I can’t talk, I’m sorry,” St. John told Portnoy. “I literally just called the bank and told them all these things are coming out, payrolls are tomorrow, taxes are tomorrow, and I don’t have enough to cover it. The bank guys said he would cover it to $5,000, but that’s all. And I’m just like, ‘OK God, I need you to show up.’”

The deadline was Friday to pay, but Portnoy was able to throw Sweet Jordan’s a much-needed financial lifeline.

“We had enough people reach out,” Portnoy said. “It really is remarkable, everything behind it. The fact that even a business like you guys would need the help, it’s a little disheartening, but I’m glad we found you in time.”

Sweet Jordan’s is named for Jordan St. John, who has Down syndrome. The bakery opened in 2017.

“We are overwhelmed and so thankful! Thank you to Barstool Sports, Dave Portnoy for helping us and so many other small businesses remain open!!! God will always come through! Always on His time-frame not ours,” said the bakery in a Facebook post.

The Barstool Fund has helped more than 142 businesses.

Small businesses in need of financial help can submit applications to The Barstool fund here.

