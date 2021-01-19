Advertisement

Tennessee gov set for State of the State speech in February

Gov. Bill Lee
Gov. Bill Lee(WVLT News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 7:47 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is slated to give his third annual State of the State speech on Feb. 8.

State lawmakers announced the date of the evening address on Friday.

The first-term governor has entered his third year in office with fellow Republicans maintaining supermajorities in the House and Senate during the November elections.

Lee has called a special session starting Tuesday that will feature various education proposals aimed at bolstering student learning setbacks suffered because of time spent outside physical classrooms due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The outbreak promises to continue to consume the state’s attention in 2021.

