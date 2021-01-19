Advertisement

Tennessee grocers hoping to be included in higher phase for COVID-19 vaccines

Executive vice president of Food City wants Gov. Lee to reconsider phase three decision for grocery workers
Food City /(WVLT)
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Grocers have been open and working since the beginning of the pandemic.

Some grocery store workers in the state are wondering why they’re not some of the first for getting the vaccine.

Store workers in Tennessee are currently listed under phase three, the last phase for the vaccine.

Tennessee has a total of seven phases for vaccine distributions: Phase 1a1, 1a2, 1b, 1c, 2a, 2b, and 3.

Executive vice president John Jones with Food City is asking Gov. Lee to reconsider this decision, and move grocers into one of the first phases.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic obviously grocery workers have been there. We’ve been out everyday, over 300 days now since this has started, taking care of our customers. We’re absolutely front line essential. That’s our job. We can’t do that from home. So we’re hopeful that Tennessee would reconsider,” says Jones.

In states like Georgia and Virginia grocers are included in phase “1-b”

