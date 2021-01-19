Advertisement

Tennessee lawmakers say TCAP won’t count for 2020-21 school year

During the special session, lawmakers were asked to discuss issues surrounding learning,...
During the special session, lawmakers were asked to discuss issues surrounding learning, funding, accountability, stagnant literacy rates and teacher pay.(WVLT News)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 3:04 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - During a special session on education, Governor Bill Lee announced Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program testing will not be counted for the 2020-21 school year.

LIVE: How has remote learning affected Tennessee students? Gov. Bill Lee speaks before the state house special session on education https://bit.ly/3p11zxV

Posted by WVLT on Tuesday, January 19, 2021

Gov. Lee called the special session in December in order to prioritize legislation aimed at helping schools navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and prepare for the next school year.

During the special session, lawmakers were asked to discuss issues surrounding learning, funding, accountability, stagnant literacy rates and teacher pay.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnson & Johnson says early stage trials show its COVID-19 vaccine creates an immune response...
Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine generates immune response, few side effects, in early trials
Tennessee Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt is seen during the third quarter of a game between Tennessee...
Jeremy Pruitt fired as Tennessee head football coach, acting head coach named
Jeremy Pruitt responds after termination
Victims identified following fatal shooting at Knoxville lounge
A man accused of stabbing his mother to death was arrested after an hours-long standoff with...
North Carolina mom identifies son as her killer before dying

Latest News

The KCHD building was spray-painted with the word "DEATH" over the weekend, officials said. The...
“Death” spray-painted on Knox County Health Department
Tennessee State University / (TSU)
TSU band to participate in Inauguration celebration
Food City /
Tennessee grocers hoping to be included in higher phase for COVID-19 vaccines
FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2019 file photo, Dolly Parton performs at the 53rd annual CMA Awards in...
Dolly Parton celebrates 75th birthday, wishes for ‘more kindness’