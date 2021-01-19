Tennessee lawmakers say TCAP won’t count for 2020-21 school year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - During a special session on education, Governor Bill Lee announced Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program testing will not be counted for the 2020-21 school year.

Gov. Lee called the special session in December in order to prioritize legislation aimed at helping schools navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and prepare for the next school year.

During the special session, lawmakers were asked to discuss issues surrounding learning, funding, accountability, stagnant literacy rates and teacher pay.

