Tennessee man accused of shooting father in the face

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG/WVLT) - A Memphis man was arrested after being accused of shooting his father in the face and fleeing in his father’s vehicle.

According to WREG, investigators said 21-year-old Tevin Willingham was arrested after an argument with his father led to a shooting. Police said Willingham got into a fight with his father at a home on Emerald Street at around 2:30 p.m. The two fought before Willingham pulled a gun and shot the victim in the face.

Investigators said the father was transported to a hospital in critical condition while Willingham went on the run in his father’s 2020 Chevrolet Camaro.

Willingham didn’t get far, WREG reported, as police caught up to him within minutes. They said he was speeding, weaving in and out of traffic and refusing to pull over. He crashed into a tree on Poplar Street, and police were able to arrest him.

WREG reported he had a court appearance set for Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.