TSU band to participate in Inauguration celebration

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee State University marching band will participate in a musical performance in celebration of the Inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

The virtual event will happen on Tuesday ahead of the Inauguration Wednesday afternoon. Video of the performance will be streamed during the Inauguration.

“The Tennessee State University Aristocrat of Bands is very excited to be a part of the inauguration celebration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris,” Dr. Reginald McDonald, TSU’s director of bands said in a press release. “In the midst of a very challenging year, our band program continues to display the excellence of Tennessee State University.”

