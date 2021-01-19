Advertisement

Vanderbilt women’s basketball ends season because of COVID concerns, injuries

(AP Images)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Vanderbilt announced its women’s basketball team has elected not to continue the remainder of the 2020-21 season due to a combination of COVID-19 related circumstances, opt-outs and injuries.

“We fully support and respect the decision of our student-athletes. Their health, safety and well-being have always been, and will continue to be, a top priority,” said Candice Lee, Vanderbilt’s Vice Chancellor for Athletics and University Affairs and Athletic Director, in a news release. “We know that this was a tough call for them, in a year full of tough calls, and a disappointing outcome for the student-athletes and the program.”

Vanderbilt finished the 2020-21 season with a 4-4 overall record, 0-3 in the SEC.

“As a staff, we have and will always prioritize the health and safety of our student-athletes,” Vanderbilt head coach Stephanie White said in a news release. “We are coaching a group of young women who have been resilient in dealing with opt-outs, injuries, COVID-19 protocols as well as the physical, mental and emotional toll that comes with COVID-19. We respect our student-athletes decision and support them as we continue to move forward.”

The Vols were set to play Vanderbilt on Sunday. UT has not said whether or not they will schedule a different team in its place.

