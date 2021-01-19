Warmer today, with wind and spotty showers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clouds, warmth, and light showers are blowing through our area today with some light rain showers. Wednesday is back to “normal”, but still a day to look forward to, ahead of showers to end the week. Heavier rain is on track for early next week, with an early WVLT First Alert for Monday for a potential of an inch of rain.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds and a few flurries are moving through to start Tuesday. It’s actually drizzle moving in, and meeting our colder spots and changing to flurries. This is because winds are already stirring up temperatures, with uneven cooling and even warming overnight. We’re starting the day on average in the mid 30s, with some in the low 30s and others already warming to the upper 30s and a middle of the night low.

A southwesterly wind continues to kick up at times today, but it’s moving in more warmth. We have a wind up to 15 mph, and gusts a little stronger at times. We have a mostly cloudy to partly cloudy day, with a high of 54 degrees. The entire area is enjoying warmer than normal temperatures today!

Tonight gets right back to a mostly cloudy view, with a low around 34 degrees. We’ll see spotty light drizzle to flurries move in with the clouds, with more snow in the mountains.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday gets back to a “normal” high of 45 degrees, but we have more sunshine throughout the day with some thin clouds moving in ahead of the next front.

Scattered rain to spotty snow in the higher elevations, moves in Wednesday night. We’re now aimed at a 60% coverage of our area in mostly rain to start Thursday, with a low of 34 degrees, then a high of 48 degrees and showers tapering off in the afternoon. Rainfall potential is closer to a quarter to a half an inch total.

This is wrapping faster now, so that gives us some afternoon clearing Friday and a high near 50 degrees.

Saturday is gorgeous but chilly. Sunday brings clouds first and then some light rain by night.

The rain really picks up intensity and coverage by Monday and Monday night. Instead of cooling, we’re substantially warmer Monday and Tuesday. We have a WVLT First Alert for Monday, as we monitor for the potential for an inch or more of rainfall.

Stick with WVLT News for the latest on your forecast!

8-day forecast (WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.