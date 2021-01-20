Advertisement

Arkansas school employee arrested, accused of sexual assault of student

By Lauren Meyers
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATESVILLE, Ark. (WVLT) - Arkansas authorities have arrested a Batesville School District employee who police say was involved in a sexual affair with an underage student.

According to court documents, 34-year-old Daniel B. Roach was arrested on two counts of felony first-degree sexual assault.

WREG reported, investigators claim that the student, who was 17, had been serving as an aide to Roach, a network administrator for the district, during the 2020 school year.

Authorities said the student told police she began sharing explicit photos and videos with Roach toward the end of 2020 and that she would babysit for Roach, noting that she had spent time at his residence when he was there alone.

When deputies with the Independence County Sheriff’s Office interviewed Roach, they said that he had confirmed that the student had been working for him as an aide and babysitter while saying the phone messages did not start out as sexual but did become so later.

Arkansas officials said Roach admitted to sexual activity with the student at his home earlier this month.

WREG reported, deputies arrested Roach and booked him into the Independence County Detention Facility on a $500,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WVLT via WREG. All rights reserved.

