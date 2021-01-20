Advertisement

Asheville police warn of fentanyl after 5 overdoses in 2 days

Police in a North Carolina city have issued a warning for a dangerous batch of what’s believed to be fentanyl after five suspected overdose deaths in a 48-hour period.
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 8:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Police in a North Carolina city have issued a warning for a dangerous batch of what’s believed to be fentanyl after five suspected overdose deaths in a 48-hour period.

A statement from the Asheville Police Department says it’s seeking information from the public in connection with the five people who died between Jan. 14 and Jan. 16.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says pharmaceutical fentanyl is a synthetic opioid pain reliever, approved for treating severe pain, typically advanced cancer pain.

It is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine, according to the CDC.

