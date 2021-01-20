Advertisement

Claiborne Co. deputies searching for escaped inmate

By Alivia Harris
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 9:24 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office said a search is underway for an escaped inmate.

According to CCSO, an inmate who was named a trustee gained access to a dispatchers’ vehicle and escaped custody.

Doug Hayward Payne, 22, was arrested on Dec. 16, 2020, on probation violations for vandalism and burglary charges.

Payne was recently sentenced to four years.

Authorities said Payne reportedly traveled to his home town where he left the stolen vehicle and took another vehicle. Payne is now believed to be traveling in a grey Jeep Grand Cherokee with Tennessee tags and a missing tail and headlight.

Payne is 6′ tall, 145 pounds, a medium build and short brown hair, CCSO officials said

Anyone who has seen Payne or a vehicle matching the description is urged to not approach him and call 911 or the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office at 423-626-3385.

