East Tennesseans celebrate Dolly’s birthday

Dolly Parton has been called the Queen of Country, the Iron Butterfly, and The Book Lady. Parton turned 75 on Tuesday.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 11:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Dolly Parton has been called a country music queen, the Iron Butterfly and The Book Lady. Parton turned 75 on Tuesday.

Her East Tennessee roots shine through in everything she does. There are some things that are unmistakably “Dolly”- her curly hair, big lips, bright eyes, and her trademarked butterflies. She used to chase after them when she was a child.

Zack Murray says her presence can be seen all her hometown in Sevierville. He was visiting the “Wings of Wander” mural in downtown Sevierville.

“She’s just a gorgeous, beautiful, and amazing woman who brings so much joy and cheer into people’s lives,” said Murray

She’s given back to her state and hometown many times over the years.

“Look what she did to this town. She turned it into a little Disney World basically. Here in Pigeon Forge and Sevierville- it’s a place for families to come and enjoy and have a good time,” said Murray.

What Dolly has invested in the community, the community has invested in Dolly. People wished her a happy birthday on social media.

“They want to do whatever they can to give back to her like the butterflies and do whatever they can to give back to her,” said Murray.

East Tennessee has inspired many of her hits like “My Tennessee Mountain Home” and “Love is Like A Butterfly.”

