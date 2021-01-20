Gibbs High School stadium construction to begin after fall season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Stadium construction at Gibbs High School will begin after the 2021 fall season.

According to a release, Knox County Schools announced the construction of a new stadium at the high school will begin after the fall sports season has finished.

“A new stadium represents an important investment in the Gibbs community and our students,” said Gibbs High School principal Jason Webster. “We look forward to a ribbon-cutting in 2022, and I am grateful for the support of our families and elected officials to make this project possible.”

KCS says the new timeline calls for the stadium to be finished by August 2022.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.