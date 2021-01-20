Advertisement

Gov. Lee extends attendance restrictions for TSSAA sporting events

(WVLT)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 7:11 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Bill Lee has extended attendance restrictions for TSSAA sporting events.

According to a release, grandparents and school faculty are now permitted to attend athletic contests.

“It is our understanding that the definition of a “household” has now been extended to include grandparents. This will allow them to attend contests if their grandchild is participating. School faculty members and staff may also attend,” said the TSSAA in a release.

Gov. Lee extended Order No. 70 Tuesday as it pertains to the individuals who are allowed to attend athletic contests.

According to the TSSAA, those individuals allowed to attend must still have their temperature checked, wear a mask, and practice social distancing the entire game.

The Order was scheduled to expire on January 19th at 11:59 p.m. but has been extended by the Governor through February 27, 2021.

