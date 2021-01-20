Advertisement

GSMNP closes Alum Cave trail for bridge replacement

The bridge has suffered decay due to use and weather. The trail was last restored in 2016.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials said a temporary closure will be implemented for the Alum Cave Trail during February as crews make repairs.

According to GSMNP, the trail and associated parking lots while crews replace the two-foot log bridges near the Arch Rock area.

The area will be closed weekly Monday through Thursday from Feb. 8 through Feb. 25. The trail will be open each week Friday through Sunday and on President’s Day on Monday, Feb. 15.

Alum Cave Trail is one of the most popular trails in the park and these foot-log bridges provide safe crossings over the boulder-strewn river.

Hikers can still reach Mt. Le Conte and the Le Conte Shelter by using one of the other trails to the summit. The Boulevard, Bull Head, Rainbow Falls, and Trillium Gap trails all lead to Mt. Le Conte, but hikers are urged to plan carefully and check daily for weather-related road closures that may restrict access to trailheads.

