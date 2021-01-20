‘I wish she was still coaching,’ UConn coach says after passing Pat Summitt’s record

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Connecticut women’s basketball coach reached career win number 1,099 on Tuesday, passing Pat Summitt’s record.

The legendary Lady Vols coach held the record for most wins in Division I basketball for many years. Her record was recently passed by Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski and Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer.

On Tuesday, UConn head coach Geno Auriemma passed the record in 103-35 win over Butler.

“I wish she was still coaching and I wish she was still with us. I wish I had to work a lot harder to catch her,” Auriemma said. “I didn’t think I would be coaching long enough to be in this position.”

The Lady Vols and UConn had one of the most heated rivalries in women’s basketball from 1995-2007. The two teams met up again in 2020 with UConn taking the win 60-45.

The No. 25 Lady Vols will get another chance to compete with the No. 3 Huskies on Jan. 21 in Thompson-Boling Arena. The game will tip-off at 7 p.m. and air on ESPN 2.

The game will be the officials ‘We Back Pat’ game marking the 10th anniversary of the SEC’s initiative with the Pat Summitt Foundation. The Pat Summitt Foundation aims to advance research for treatment and a cure, provide care and support for patients and caregivers, and educate the public about Alzheimer’s disease.

Geno may have passed Pat Summitt in wins last night, but the impact she had on the game goes far beyond any number. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/Apeib1Kj4s — UConn Women’s Basketball (@UConnWBB) January 20, 2021

