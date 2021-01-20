Advertisement

Kentucky couple celebrates 73rd wedding anniversary with coronavirus vaccine shots

A northern Kentucky couple celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary by getting their first coronavirus vaccine shot.
CINCINNATI (AP) - A northern Kentucky couple celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary by getting their first coronavirus vaccine shot.

WLWT-TV reports 93-year-old Noel “Gene” Record and 91-year-old Virginia Record were among the first patients in Cincinnati to be vaccinated under Ohio’s Phase 1B. Initial vaccinations went to health care workers.

The couple traveled from northern Kentucky to University of Cincinnati Health’s drive-thru vaccination site Tuesday and they will return in three weeks to get the second vaccine dose.

Gene Record says they want to get back to normal as soon as possible.

