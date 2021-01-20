Knoxville police encounter cute visitor
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knoxville Police Department encountered a cute visitor Wednesday.
“One of our officers helped out this very good boy today when his owner could no longer do so. It was reported that he was a big sweetheart and received lots of scratches all the way to Young Williams,” said KPD in a Tweet.
The furry friend claimed shotgun in the KPD cruiser.
Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.