Knoxville police encounter cute visitor

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knoxville Police Department encountered a cute visitor Wednesday.

“One of our officers helped out this very good boy today when his owner could no longer do so. It was reported that he was a big sweetheart and received lots of scratches all the way to Young Williams,” said KPD in a Tweet.

One of our officers helped out this very good boy today when his owner could no longer do so. It was reported that he was a big sweetheart and received lots of scratches all the way to Young Williams. pic.twitter.com/XEdkGTfYpJ — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) January 20, 2021

The furry friend claimed shotgun in the KPD cruiser.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.