KPD investigating after two people, dog injured during shooting

(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said two people and an animal were injured during a shooting Tuesday night.

According to KPD, officers were dispatched to reports of a shooting at a home on the 300 block of Avenue B around 11:50 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. The two victims were transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the occupants inside the home where the shooting occurred were all detained and questioned. During the questioning, officers found 40-year-old Terry Taylor in possession of a stolen handgun.

According to police records, Taylor is a convicted felon. He was taken into custody and charged with possession of a handgun and theft.

Investigators located multiple shell casings, a substance believed to be heroin and drug paraphernalia.

A small dog was found inside the home that had a gunshot wound to the neck, KPD said. Animal Control responded to the scene and transported the animal to a veterinarian.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information relevant to that investigation is urged to call the KPD Crime and Drug Hotline at 865-215-7212.

