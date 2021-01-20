KUB launches COVID utility relief effort

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Utilities Board partnered with the Tennessee Valley Authority and the Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee on a new program to assist residents with outstanding utility bills.

The COVID Utility Relief Effort (CURE) is designed to provide assistance to groups who may not have previously qualified, including businesses that have been impacted by COVID-19.

“So many in our community have been hit hard by the pandemic. They have found themselves in financial difficulty and unable to pay their utility bill,” said Barbara Kelly, CAC Executive Director. “The CURE program is a way for people to get caught up on payments and move forward.”

According to KUB, there is no income limit to qualify for the funds.

Applicants must be KUB customers and provide proof of their outstanding balance along with a photo I.D. Business applicants must provide business identification along with proof the applicant is authorized to act on behalf of the business.

The CURE program will provide a one-time payment of up to $1,000 for residential customers and $3,00 for business customers.

“We know that this has been a difficult year for our community, and we want to assist our customers whenever possible,” said Tiffany Martin, KUB Vice President and Chief Customer Officer. “Working together with TVA and CAC has made this possible, and CURE aims to provide a hand-up for residential and business customers in our community who are still in need.”

The program will last through September 2021 or until the $6M funding total is depleted.

To apply, visit CAC’s website for the residential application and the business application, or call 865-244-3085.

