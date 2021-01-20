Advertisement

KUB launches COVID utility relief effort

The COVID Utility Relief Effort (CURE) is designed to provide assistance to groups who may not...
The COVID Utility Relief Effort (CURE) is designed to provide assistance to groups who may not have previously qualified, including businesses that have been impacted by COVID-19.(WSAZ/ Kimberly Keagy)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Utilities Board partnered with the Tennessee Valley Authority and the Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee on a new program to assist residents with outstanding utility bills.

The COVID Utility Relief Effort (CURE) is designed to provide assistance to groups who may not have previously qualified, including businesses that have been impacted by COVID-19.

“So many in our community have been hit hard by the pandemic. They have found themselves in financial difficulty and unable to pay their utility bill,” said Barbara Kelly, CAC Executive Director. “The CURE program is a way for people to get caught up on payments and move forward.”

According to KUB, there is no income limit to qualify for the funds.

Applicants must be KUB customers and provide proof of their outstanding balance along with a photo I.D. Business applicants must provide business identification along with proof the applicant is authorized to act on behalf of the business.

The CURE program will provide a one-time payment of up to $1,000 for residential customers and $3,00 for business customers.

“We know that this has been a difficult year for our community, and we want to assist our customers whenever possible,” said Tiffany Martin, KUB Vice President and Chief Customer Officer. “Working together with TVA and CAC has made this possible, and CURE aims to provide a hand-up for residential and business customers in our community who are still in need.”

The program will last through September 2021 or until the $6M funding total is depleted.

To apply, visit CAC’s website for the residential application and the business application, or call 865-244-3085.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 20,000 pounds of carp caught in Kentucky Lake
Man catches more than 20,000 pounds of carp in Middle Tenn. lake
Jeremy Pruitt responds after termination
Money
When could you get a third stimulus check?
The snake is record-breaking 18-foot, 9-inch Burmese python. The largest ever captured in...
Florida invasive pythons could help with coronavirus vaccine
Deanna and her mom
“It’s like whack-a-mole:” Woman tries to get 80 year old mom COVID-19 vaccine in Knox Co.

Latest News

From the Tennessee Air National Guard and William
Tennessee National Guard sends nearly 800 soldiers and airmen to DC
The bridge has suffered decay due to use and weather. The trail was last restored in 2016.
GSMNP closes Alum Cave trail for bridge replacement
According to CCSO, an inmate who was named a trustee gained access to a dispatchers’ vehicle...
Claiborne Co. deputies searching for escaped inmate
Josh Smith, founder of Master Service Companies in Knoxville, was among the individuals granted...
Knoxville entrepreneur among 140 pardoned by Trump