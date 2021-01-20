Live: #6 Vols at Florida

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The sixth-ranked Tennessee basketball team returns to action for a Tuesday night showdown with conference rival, Florida at the the O’Connell Center in Gainesville.

1ST HALF

A slow start for the Big Orange in Gainesville. Florida’s defense tough early. Tennessee with only two points at the first media timeout. Vols are 1-6 from the field and being out rebounded so far 7 to 2.

Florida continues to be the aggressor on defense making life difficult for the Vols on the offensive end. Santiago Vescovi has a three for Tennessee which trails Florida 13-8 with 11:48 to go in the first half. Former Bearden High standout Ques Glover has three points for the Gators.

Gators continue to be the aggressor on defense and on the boards (20-11) leading #6 Tennessee 23-14 with 7:16 to go in the 1st half down in Gainesville.

At the under 4 media timeout the Vols trail Florida 27-20. Tennessee just 6-25 from the field, 1-9 from beyond the arc. Gators also still controls the boards with a 22-14 advantage. Fulky has 6 points for UT.

No Jaden Springer tonight for the #6 Vols and for the time being no Vescovi who’s nursing a sore side. Gators continue to attack the basket and lead UT 38-27 at the half in Gainesville. Tough half for the Vols, the third ranked defensive team in the country giving up just 57 points a game, has already given up more that half of that total. Omar Payne leads Florida with 8 points. Same total for UT’s John Fulkerson. Tennessee guard Victory bailey Jr. has made just one out of 10 shots.

