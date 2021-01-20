Advertisement

Live: #6 Vols at Florida

Tennessee looks to improve to 11-1 on the season
Tennessee forward John Fulkerson (10) dribbles the ball past Florida forward Keyontae Johnson...
Tennessee forward John Fulkerson (10) dribbles the ball past Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) during an NCAA college basketball game in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (Calvin Mattheis/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP)(WYMT)
By Rick Russo
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 7:11 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The sixth-ranked Tennessee basketball team returns to action for a Tuesday night showdown with conference rival, Florida at the the O’Connell Center in Gainesville.

1ST HALF

A slow start for the Big Orange in Gainesville. Florida’s defense tough early. Tennessee with only two points at the first media timeout. Vols are 1-6 from the field and being out rebounded so far 7 to 2.

Florida continues to be the aggressor on defense making life difficult for the Vols on the offensive end. Santiago Vescovi has a three for Tennessee which trails Florida 13-8 with 11:48 to go in the first half. Former Bearden High standout Ques Glover has three points for the Gators.

Gators continue to be the aggressor on defense and on the boards (20-11) leading #6 Tennessee 23-14 with 7:16 to go in the 1st half down in Gainesville.

At the under 4 media timeout the Vols trail Florida 27-20. Tennessee just 6-25 from the field, 1-9 from beyond the arc. Gators also still controls the boards with a 22-14 advantage. Fulky has 6 points for UT.

No Jaden Springer tonight for the #6 Vols and for the time being no Vescovi who’s nursing a sore side. Gators continue to attack the basket and lead UT 38-27 at the half in Gainesville. Tough half for the Vols, the third ranked defensive team in the country giving up just 57 points a game, has already given up more that half of that total. Omar Payne leads Florida with 8 points. Same total for UT’s John Fulkerson. Tennessee guard Victory bailey Jr. has made just one out of 10 shots.

